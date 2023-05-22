The Cure’s Lol Tolhurst to release new book: ‘Goth: A History’

Lol Tolhurst, co-founder of The Cure, is to release a new book titled “Goth: A History” on September 23rd. The book is a historical account of the genre and culture of goth music, building upon his first memoir, “Cured”.

In “Goth: A History”, Tolhurst provides a detailed exploration of goth music, using stories and anecdotes from his personal experience, as well as from the musicians and artists who have been part of the genre’s development.

The book begins by investigating the origins of Goth, with Tolhurst detailing the early art and literature that influenced the genre. He references the work of writers such as T.S Eliot, Edgar Allan Poe, Sylvia Plath, and Albert Camus, suggesting their work had an impact on the formation of goth music.

Tolhurst identifies key players in the establishment of the genre, referring to them as the “Architects of Darkness”. This group includes Bauhaus, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Joy Division, and The Cure. He further discusses a group of bands he labels as the “Spiritual Alchemists”, which includes Depeche Mode and Cocteau Twins, indicating their role in extending the reach of goth culture. The book also tracks the genre’s expansion from England to New York, Los Angeles, and other locations.

The author also discusses the fashion associated with the goth movement, indicating its role in complementing the music. The book concludes with a consideration of the legacy of goth music, highlighting its influence on contemporary music, film, TV, visual arts, and social media.

There are a limited number of signed copies available on Tolhurst’s website.

Lol Tolhurst is a founding member of The Cure, a band formed in 1976 and recognized as influential in the alternative music scene. He has performed various roles within the band, including drummer and keyboard player. After leaving The Cure, he continued to write, record, and tour with his band, Levinhurst. More recently, he has reunited with former bandmates for a tour, collaborated with Budgie from Siouxsie and the Banshees, and released a new podcast series titled “Curious Creatures”.