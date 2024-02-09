The Cure‘s live album “Paris” is being reissued by Rhino Records for its 30th anniversary. The new issue of “Paris” comes in a remastered version executed by Robert Smith and Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios.

The 30th anniversary version holds two bonus tracks (“Shake Dog Shake” and “Hot Hot Hot!!!”) and will be out on CD and 2xLP vinyl on March 22.

“Paris” was recorded during the concert The Cure gave at Le Zénith de Paris, in October 1992 during their ‘Wish’ tour. It was released in October 1993. “Paris” was released at the same time as “Show”, which was recorded in the United States. The album features more cult classics like “The Figurehead” and “One Hundred Years” than “Show”, which is generally more single-friendly.

50% of the royalties earned by the album were given to the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement charities in support of their international relief work.