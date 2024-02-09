The Cure presents reissue live album ‘Paris’ in a remastered version and including bonus tracks

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 9, 2024 0

The Cure present 30th anniversary reissue of live album 'Paris' including bonus tracks

🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

The Cure‘s live album “Paris” is being reissued by Rhino Records for its 30th anniversary. The new issue of “Paris” comes in a remastered version executed by Robert Smith and Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios.

The 30th anniversary version holds two bonus tracks (“Shake Dog Shake” and “Hot Hot Hot!!!”) and will be out on CD and 2xLP vinyl on March 22.

“Paris” was recorded during the concert The Cure gave at Le Zénith de Paris, in October 1992 during their ‘Wish’ tour. It was released in October 1993. “Paris” was released at the same time as “Show”, which was recorded in the United States. The album features more cult classics like “The Figurehead” and “One Hundred Years” than “Show”, which is generally more single-friendly.

Related newsEx-members The Cure and Siouxsie & The Banshees collaborate on debut album 'Los Angeles' - Out now

50% of the royalties earned by the album were given to the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement charities in support of their international relief work.

author avatar
Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor
Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.
See Full Bio
industrial music electronic body music electropop new wave post-punk

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

More Stories

HellaMox has a new darkwave single: ‘Heat’ – Out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 9, 2024 0

Bestial Mouths exclusively stream new ‘Backbone’ album ahead of release

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 8, 2024 0

Azam Ali signs to COP International and prepares new album

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 8, 2024 0

You may have missed

HellaMox has a new darkwave single: ‘Heat’ – Out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 9, 2024 0

The Cure presents reissue live album ‘Paris’ in a remastered version and including bonus tracks

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 9, 2024 0

Bestial Mouths exclusively stream new ‘Backbone’ album ahead of release

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 8, 2024 0

Azam Ali signs to COP International and prepares new album

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 8, 2024 0

The Treshold Houseboys Choir album ‘Amulet’ finally reissued for a wider distribution

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 8, 2024 0
Verified by MonsterInsights