The Cure frontman Robert Smith tweets Side-Line’s Ukrainian charity compilation straight back into the Bandcamp charts

Yesterday was an unusual day as we experienced a sudden surge in donations from Bandcamp, more than the typical amount. Upon reviewing our page’s statistics to determine the source, it became apparent that something was happening on Twitter. A swift investigation revealed that Robert Smith from The Cure had tweeted a link to our 2022 charity compilation, “Electronic Resistance – A Darkwave / Post-Punk Compilation From The Ukrainian Underground“.

“Electronic Resistance” (and also the follow-up compilation “Electronic Resistance – Reconstruction”) is a 55-track strong compilation which features darkwave / post​-​punk acts from the Ukrainian underground scene only. Compiled in – extremely – difficult conditions it offers you an insight into the Ukrainian dark underground and also reflects what all of them are going through. It suffices to see some of the titles to understand what we mean.

The compilation features artists from allover Ukraine, from Odesa, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Mariupol, etc.. Many of them are right now in the frontline, or help in all kind of services from the fire departement to field hospitals. Others are distributing food, others have been forced out of their destroyed homes.

Stan Przhegodsky (aka Owen Wowson on Twitter), whose band Black Light District is featured on the compilation replied the following to Robert Smith’s initial tweet: “I was 14 years old when I started listening to The Cure. Decades later, you post a compilation that I appeared on (track 17). As a Ukrainian, this is multiple levels of amazing. Thank you very much. Respect & admiration.”

Watching Ukrainian family have their lives destroyed before coming to the U.S. last year, fearful and with little, all things related have my instant support. Heartbreaking artists also lost work and gear. First, partial listen, particularly enjoying tracks 2, 17, 48 so far. — Ilse (@Ilse_not_that_1) April 23, 2023

Robert Smith is the last in many artists who have been supporting our charity work, earlier on also the cult act Throbbing Gristle pushed decided to give us an online push a while ago.

Electronic Resistance – A Darkwave / Post – Punk Compilation From The Ukrainian Underground 🇺🇦https://t.co/ocpxxKgXfzpic.twitter.com/MvpNFqJS2m — THROBBING GRISTLE (@ThrobbingGrstle) January 26, 2023

The tweet by The Cure’s frontman has now propelled the compilation back into the bestselling industrial music charts on Bandcamp on spot 3. As you can see it is being joined by Alfa Matrix’s The Cure tribute releases “A Strange Play – Tribute to The Cure“ and “A Strange Play (Vol. 2) – Tribute to The Cure“.

Below is said compilation and it’s follow-up, the recently released “Electronic Resistance – Reconstruction”.

