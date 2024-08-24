The Cold Field – Alive (Album – Digital/CD/Vinyl – Cold Transmission Music)
“Alive” is the third album from the Australian duo The Cold Field, and from the very first notes, it transports listeners back to the vibrant heyday of the 80s. The album weaves a soundscape that oscillates between Dark-Wave and Shoegaze, with a growing resemblance to the ethereal style of The Cocteau Twins. The guitar work is nothing short of magical, offering moments of melodic brilliance that glide effortlessly over deep bass lines and resonant vocals. Released by Cold Transmission Music, “Alive” stands as yet another masterpiece in The Cold Field’s discography. (Rate:8½).
Listen to “Tiny Beads Of Light”:
https://thecoldfield.bandcamp.com/track/tiny-beads-of-light
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.