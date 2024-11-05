Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Children’s Crusade has just released a new music video for “Confess”, which includes the original track, a remastered version, and an extended cut.

Filmed by a crew of Columbia College Chicago students in a garage and produced by Tony Godinez and Jason Schmal, the video features VFX by Chicago’s Video Waste. It portrays a chilling scene where a character is strapped to a coffin-shaped table known as “The Purifier.” Wearing a headset, they are forced to relive their “sinful” or “impure” actions and endure psychological torture.

Jason Schmal explains, “Tony and I first met in a class at Columbia College Chicago, bonding over our shared love for punk, goth music, and horror films. Our first collaboration was the ‘Mechanical Love’ video, also for that class. We were fortunate to have fellow Columbia students Javier Garza, Jette Black (JB), and Jeremy Davis contribute to this project. Chicago’s Video Waste also worked with us on the VHS effects for this video. Regarding the live lineup, Max is no longer with us; we are now joined by Danny Schwartz on bass and synth, and Cassie Tarakaijan on guitar.”

The Children’s Crusade is an electronic rock band based in Chicago, Illinois. In recording and studio settings The Children’s Crusade is a one man project led by Jason Schmal. In live settings the band is comprised of Cassie Tarakajian on guitar, Oscar Peck-Dorr on synths, Danny Schwartz on bass/synths, and Jason Schmal on guitar and vocals.

