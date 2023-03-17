The Chemical Brothers release new single ‘No Reason’ today and announce tour

The Chemical Brothers have released a new single called “No Reason”. The track, featured in their recent live shows and DJ sets, is composed of a cascading melody, and a very acid riff driven instrumental line with a military brassband sounding like drum. Old school all the way.

The single is accompanied by a “Neon Marching Band” video directed by Smith and Lyall, with choreography and performance by Gecko Theatre, which was showcased during the band’s 2022 festival performances.

“No Reason” has been mastered in Dolby ATMOS by Giles Martin at Abbey Road Studios, who has also worked on remastering The Beatles’ back catalog.

The single will be available as a limited edition red vinyl 12-inch, which includes a previously unreleased B-side track, “All Of A Sudden.” Pre-orders begin on March 17th, and the single will be available on April 28th, 2023.

“No Reason” is the first new music from The Chemical Brothers since their 2021 release, “The Darkness That You Fear.” They are presently working on their next album, following their 2019 release, “No Geography.”

The Chemical Brothers are scheduled to perform as headliners at various festivals around the world this year. Their live show can be experienced at: