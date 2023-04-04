The Chameleons and Lesley Woods of post-punk band Au Pairs on tour together

(Photo by Manolo Chrétien on Unsplash) English act The Chameleons, which formed in Middleton, Greater Manchester in 1981, are often considered one of the most underrated Manchester bands of the 1980s. Though they did not achieve the commercial success of other bands from the Manchester scene, they have cultivated a loyal cult following.

In May 2021, The Chameleons officially reformed as Burgess and Smithies joined forces with guitarist Chris Oliver and drummer Stephen Rice, both previously part of Burgess’ ChameleonsVox group. Together, they recorded a live album, “Edge Sessions (Live from the Edge)”, which was released on 25th April 2022 through Metropolis Records.

Featuring Oliver and Rice, The Chameleons announced their first tour in two decades, initially set to perform in the United States during autumn 2022 alongside The Mission and Theatre of Hate. However, the tour was later postponed to 2023.

But now there is this short UK tour. During their live performances, the band’s new line-up will showcase a mix of classic hits such as “Up The Down Escalator”, “Swamp Thing”, “Second Skin”, “Don’t Fall”, “P.S. Goodbye”, “Perfume Garden”, “In Shreds”, “Soul in Isolation”, and “Less Than Human”.

Joining The Chameleons on this tour is special guest support Lesley Woods, guitarist, singer, and songwriter of post-punk band Au Pairs. Lesley Woods and Au Pairs were active between 1978 and 1983, releasing two albums, “Playing with a Different Sex” and “Sense and Sensuality”, as well as memorable singles like “You”, “It’s Obvious”, and “Inconvenience”.

