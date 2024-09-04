Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

(Photo by Roger op den Camp) COP International Records and Strict Tempo announce the USA leg of the CX40 World Tour by the legendary Anglo-Irish post-punk group The Cassandra Complex. The band has been celebrating their 40 year anniversary in 2024 with an extensive world tour spanning Europe and the Americas.

As part of the tour they will be making a rare visit to play in the USA in September – October, starting with an appearance at the Cold Waves festival in Chicago, and continuing through the West Coast of the USA. The last time The Cassandra Complex played in America was almost 20 years ago, so this will be a unique chance to see their live show. The second leg of the tour will commence with shows in the USA and Latin America in the Fall, followed by more shows in the UK and EU later in the year.

The band will be supported on USA shows by DJ Vox Sinistra and on European shows by the Swedish post-punk duo Sjöblom. Tickets can be order now.

29 Sep 24 Chicago IL, Cold Waves Festival

30 Sep 24 Portland OR, Dante’s

02 Oct 24 Seattle WA, Central Saloon

04 Oct 24 San Diego CA, Corazón del Barrio *

05 Oct 24 Long Beach CA, Que Sera *

06 Oct 24 Albany CA, The Ivy Room (SF Bay Area) *

12 Oct 24 Ciudad de México, Foro 28

15 Oc t24 San José Costa Rica, Amon Solar

18 Oct 24 Santiago Chile, RBX

19 Oct 24 Sao Paulo Brazil, Madame

23 Nov 24 Leeds UK, The Old Woolen

24 Nov 24 London UK, The Black Heart

26 Nov 24 Reading UK, The Facebar

28 Nov 24 Bochum Germany, Matrix **

29 Nov 24 Bielefeld Germany, Movie **

30 Nov 24 Cologne Germany, Blue Shell **

04 Dec 24 Berlin Germany, Urban Spree **

05 Dec 24 Copenhagen Denmark, Lygten Station **

* with Vox Sinistra

** with Sjöblom

About The Cassandra Complex

The Cassandra Complex was formed in 1984 by Rodney Orpheus (vocals, synths, drums machine), Paul Dillon (electronics), and Andy Booth (guitar, keyboards). Musically they bring a synthesis of post-punk, goth, EBM, and industrial music, coupled with Rodney Orpheus’ voice.

After a long hiatus, The Cassandra Complex recently returned with the album “The Plague”, recorded during the COVID lockdown. In March 2024 they released “Death & Sex”. Both albums are available from COP International Records on CD and on all streaming services.

Rodney Orpheus has also worked as a producer, remixer, and music technologist, working with artists such as The Sisters of Mercy, Kraftwerk, Beborn Beton, The Future Sound of London, Girls Under Glass, Faith & the Muse, Within Temptation, and many more.

