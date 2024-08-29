Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Bleak Assembly, a collaboration between Kimberly Kornmeier (Bow Ever Down) and Michael Smith (Fiction8), return with a new album “Until The World Stops Hurting”.

The darkwave duo added lyrical references to light and the Sun so vocalist and lyricist, Kimberly says: “I have always come from a dark place especially with my lyrics because that’s where I put all my pain — into the music. It’s my release. Whenever you have total darkness there must be some form of light. Its lyrically on so many various levels all about love which I think is the answer to the title of the album “until the world stops hurting.”

“Until The World Stops Hurting” is available on all major digital platforms including Bandcamp and Spotify.

The Bleak Assembly formed in August 2022. The duo collaborates entirely remotely—Kimberly writing and recording from Kurdistan, and Michael from Denver, CO, USA. Previously, both artists were on the Nilaihah Records label in separate bands: Kimberly with Bow Ever Down and Michael with Fiction 8. They originally connected through the Sounds & Shadows social media group. The two also collaborate as the current lineup of Bow Ever Down.

The Bleak Assembly’s name loosely references the Charles Dickens novel Bleak House.

