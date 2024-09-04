Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Gothic Rock / Darkwave act The Awakening presents “Mirror Midnight”, the first taste of the self-titled album (their 12th to date, out October 18).

The single is about “humans’ tendency towards self-obsession and the media’s recurring manipulation of self-perception” so the band’s founding member Ashton Nyte says. And he adds: “Mirror Midnight is about the obsession of the self, as guided and fed and manipulated by mass media, social media and the endless flood of information and disinformation we all deal with constantly. It’s the juxtaposition of succumbing to insidious and divisive marketing while the world goes up in flames. And how that cycle feeds itself. It’s a story almost as old as time, like the fairy tale it alludes to.”

Here’s the video for “Mirror Midnight” shot by Ashton Nyte created the video, shot in black-and-white format, with a gothic noir film treatment.

Now based in the USA, The Awakening formed in South Africa in the late ’90s as the project of Ashton Nyte.

Coming up as well is an EU and UK solo acoustic tour – Nyte’s first post-Covid tour following his 36-date tour with Wayne Hussey back in 2019. The EU-UK tour kicks off September 28.

The “The Awakening” album is out October 18 via Intervention Arts and follows Nyte’s second book and eighth solo album “Autumn’s Children”. It will be released on vinyl, CD, digitally and various limited-edition formats.

The Awakening tour dates

Sept 28 Ilmenau, Germany – Campus Noir Festival

Sept 29 London, Uk – The Water Rats

Oct 02 York, Uk – Fulford Arms

Oct 03 Edinburgh, Uk – Cabaret Voltaire

Oct 04 Sheffield, Uk – Record Junkee

Oct 25 Karlsruhe, Germany – Kohi Kulturraum

Oct 26 Dortmund, Germany – Pauluskirche

Oct 27 Retie, Belgium – Cafe Foli-A

Nov 01 Hamburg, Germany – Maria’s Ballroom

Nov 02 Apeldoorn, The Netherlands – Brainstorm Festival (Sold Out)

