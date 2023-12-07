Terminal – the New Republic (album – Metropolis Records)

#post_seo_title

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Electro.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: This album comes two years after the official debut-full length “Blacken The Skies”. Terminal is a project based in Pretoria (South-Africa) and driven by Thomas Mark Anthony. “The New Republic” features thirteen new cuts and is dedicated to Dave Heckman -Metropolis Records owner who passed a way last year.

Content: The work sounds as the logical follow up to “Blacken Skies”. From Industrial-Metal passages to more explicit Industrial-Pop Terminal is revisiting Electronic standards. The tracklist reveals a few instrumental cuts, kind of intermezzos.

+ + + : I first of all have to salute the deep, charismatic, timbre of voice of the artist. It now and then evokes Nick Cave. Sound-wise this album is more consistent than its predecessor. It sounds more mature and accomplished but also reveals an original composition. It’s neither Industrial nor Pop but somewhere in between. The guitar injects power and the electronic sound treatments create a cool atmosphere while creating harmony. I like the work for its overwhelming bombast.

– – – : It’s not an ‘easy’ work to listen to; it might take time to seize the essence and strength of the production. Terminal sounds like mixing opposites but in the end it all sounds complementary.

Conclusion: The new Terminal-album sounds like a step forward and is definitely an accomplished production experimenting with opposite poles.

Best songs: “Smart Weapons”, “Dirty River (Necrosis)”, “Testify”, “Did We Ask For Truth”, “Disproportionate Response”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.terminalnoise.com / www.facebook.com/terminal.industrial

Label: www.metropolis-records.com / www.facebook.com/MetropolisRecords