TeHÔM – Legacy (Album – Cyclic Law)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Industrial.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Croatian TeHÔM is a project with a rich and eventful past which is driven since 2010 by Miljenko Rajaković. “Legacy” is the second album ever released by Cyclic Law.

Content: “Legacy” sounds in the line from previous works; a strong Dark-Ambient music production intermixed and reinforced with Industrial sound treatments. The tracks reflect a ghost-like atmosphere accentuated by subtle field recordings and an impressive canvas of noises. You’ll also notice a few spoken vocals by guest performer Rob Bees Fisk (Curse All Kings, Common Eider, King Eider). Last but not least there also is a track originally composed by Arvo Pärt which has been totally reworked and retitled.

+ + + : This album contains all the ingredients for an achieved Dark-Ambient production. The songs are well crafted with a wide range of sounds and arrangements. This leads to an opus with a strong visual strength. Sound-wise, I like the deep, dark sounds as well as the pieces with bombastic percussion.

– – – : The work is fully enjoyable but missing a true apotheosis.

Conclusion: TeHÔM has a nose to bring Dark-Ambient and Industrial elements together.

Best songs: “Space For Dead Souls”, “Lamentation”, “Subterranean Waters”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.tehom.altervista.org / www.facebook.com/tehom.croatia

Label: www.cycliclaw.com / www.facebook.com/cycliclaw

