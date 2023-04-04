Tears for Fears announce North American tour for this summer

Roland Orzabal (60) and Curt Smith (60), also known as Tears for Fears, have announced a North American tour set to take place this summer.

A continuation of last year’s trek, “The Tipping Point Tour Part II” will visit 22 cities, starting on June 22nd. The tour’s itinerary includes notable shows at venues such as Madison Square Garden in New York City, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, NY, Moody Center in Austin, TX, and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Cold War Kids will provide support for the entirety of the tour.

Tickets can be bought right here.

Last year, Tears for Fears released “The Tipping Point”, their first studio album in 17 years. The duo decided around 2016 that it was time for new music, but their management pushed them to make an album full of hit attempts. That album was never released, although it was completed. The ‘lost’ album led to the contact between the two fading again until Orzabal’s new partner pushed for action in early 2020, just before the pandemic. Orzabal went to Smith with an acoustic guitar on his back, and the duo recorded all sessions on an iPhone.

Tears For Fears 2023 Tour Dates