Tanzwut – Silberne Hochzeit (Album – NoCut / SPV)
Genre/Influences: Neue Deutsche Härte, Medieval-Metal.
Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.
Background/Info: German formation Tanzwut has been set up twenty five years ago now. They celebrate this happening together with their fans unleashing “Silberne Hochzeit” as a retrospective to this successful career.
Content: The work brings a nice selection of Tanzwut songs which have this common element characterized by the power and melody of bagpipes. Imagine a Metal driven formation where next to guitar, the magic of bagpipes emanate. On top of it all you get German vocals by their charismatic frontman ‘Teufel’.
+ + + : Except some very early songs from their debut album we get a nice selection of ‘older’ songs and recently released material. Tanzwut has always been a very unique experience in sound because of the mix between Metal- and Medieval music; the fusion between guitar and bagpipes. Power and melody become one creating while driven by the fast cadence of the drums. “Dämmerung” and “Nein Nein” remain to me exceptional tracks illustrating the sound of Tanzwut. “Der Wächter” and “Lügner” both are other great cuts.
– – – : All over the years the band lost a bit of its initial magic although they remain very successful -mainly in their homeland.
Conclusion: A celebration opus for a very exclusive formation appealing for Metal- and Medieval fans.
Best songs: . “Dämmerung”, “Nein Nein”, “Der Wächter”, “Lügner”, “Labyrinth”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.facebook.com/TANZWUTOfficial
