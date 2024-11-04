System returns with brand new album, ‘Autonomous Systems’ after more than 13 years
One of the classic Progress Productions acts System returns after more than 13 years since their last album “Circle Of Infinite Radius” was released. The brand new album from the Stockholm-based duo comes in a first edition (limited to 300 copies) with an additional bonus disc holding remixes from acts such as ELM and Celldöd together with the exclusive non albumtrack “Your analysis is wrong”.
The Stockholm-based electronic music duo is comprised of Johan Tuvesson and Daniel Alexandersson. Their discography includes albums such as “Self Organising System” (2008) and “Circle of Infinite Radius” (2011).
Below is the album track “Mänsklig förädling” taken from “PROCD100 – A Progress Productions Compilation”.
