Swedish synthwave artist Anna Öberg returns with ‘Mitt sista hopp’ single
Out on April 28 is the all new single by the Swedish synthwave artist Anna Öberg. “Mitt sista hopp” is the first single from Anna Öberg’s fourth solo album, which will be released in autumn 2023. “Mitt sista hopp” is released on Xenophone International, the Gothenburg record company which releases music by Twice a Man and Lars Falk.
Anna Öberg explains that “the song reflects a country at war and a sad love story.” In the track folk tones are mixed with hard synths. Here’s the video for the single.
Anna Öberg, born 1965 in Helsingborg, is a Swedish musician known as a band member in the Ladomir synth group (which was formed in 1983 together with Kire Nilsson) and later as a solo artist. In February 1985, Öberg moved with the band to Gothenburg, where she is still active today. After a long musical break, she released her first solo album “Härsknar” in 2017.
Anna Öberg has released three albums since 2017, all of which have foundations in analogue synths from the 80s as well as flutes and vocals in Swedish. The production and mixing is in the hands of Charles Storm, also on this new single.
