Swedish synthpop artist Peter Sjöholm unveils synthpop rendition of the classic track ‘Varför Blir Jag Jämt Så Glad När Jag Träffar Anders?’

Today, Gothenburg (SE) based musician Peter Sjöholm releases a synthpop version of his well-known song, “Varför Blir Jag Jämt Så Glad När Jag Träffar Anders?” (“Why Do I Always Feel So Happy When I Meet Anders?”).

The song was originally composed and recorded by Sjöholm in 2006 as a tribute to Anders Christensson, who was a club owner, record label director, and singer in the synth band Baby Don’t Hurt Yourself. At that time, Christensson worked in Sjöholm’s favourite record store on Andra Långgatan and was a DJ at Klubb Populär in Gothenburg, where Peter often spent his spare time.

In 2022, the song was officially released—remastered and made available on all digital streaming services—16 years after its creation. Listen to the original version below.

Anders Christensson enjoyed the song so much that he composed his own track with his band, Baby Don’t Hurt Yourself, titled “Som Peter Sjöholm” (“Like Peter Sjöholm”) in response.

And as explained above, today Peter releases a synthpop version of the song via the Computer Killed The Recordstore label, as he felt the original rendition could benefit from a more energetic arrangement. The updated version was created specifically for club performances.