Swedish post-punk duo Low-Res releases new single, ‘Makeup’, from forthcoming album ‘Därför’

Swedish post-punk duo Low-Res have released a new single, “Makeup”, from their upcoming album “Därför,” set for release on May 5th. The single follows their well-received track “Stigma”, released earlier this year, which featured a collaboration with Johan Hinders from Audionom.

Low-Res continues to showcase their own post-punk sound in “Makeup”, drawing inspiration from Hole’s “Celebrity Skin” as well as bands like House of Love and The Warlocks.

The duo shared that “Makeup” conveys the theme of overcoming negative influences and leaving an abusive relationship. The track was composed using a vintage USSR guitar they found online, with only three chords from the instrument making their way into the final recording.

Hailing from Stockholm, Low-Res is known for their post-punk tunes influenced by 90s ambient guitars and analog synthesizers. Their debut album, “Varför”, was released in 2021 and featured guest appearances from musicians like Jukka Rintamäki (Silverbullit) and Per Nordmark (Fireside). In 2022, the band refined their sound with the release of the four-track EP “Du å ja”, featuring analog drum machines and Swedish lyrics.

The upcoming album “Därför” consists of eleven songs incorporating genres like krautrock, early electronic pop/rock, and psychedelia. The band explains that “Varför” and “Därför” are meant to be companion albums, as both were created with the same approach, focusing on fast-paced creativity and numerous collaborations that enrich the overall sound.

The two albums will be physically combined in a special double vinyl release.