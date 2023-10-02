Swedish EBM/synth punk band Container 90 drops new album ‘Grand PrixXx’
The Swedish old-school EBM/synth-punk act Container 90 has recently unveiled a new album, “Grand PrixXx.” Instead of a standard digipak or jewel case, the CD is accompanied by a 16-page comic magazine. A black vinyl edition is also available, as well as digital versions on mainstream streaming platforms.
Formed in 2004 in Kungsör, Sweden, Container 90 consists of Ron and Mike. Musically, the duo operates within a genre commonly referred to as “Old-school EBM.” For those unfamiliar with the band, their sound can be described as punk music executed on synthesizers, or as they also refer to it, Electro Punk or Hard Core Electronics.
