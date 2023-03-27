Swedish industrial / dark electro act :Waijdan: joins forces with legendary industrial bass artist Moris Blak for remix ‘Erase’

The Swedish industrial and dark electro act :Waijdan: has made an interesting return with the release of a brand new one-track single, courtesy of the fine Oklahoma City-based label Re:Mission Entertainment. This time around, the well-known Boston (Massachusetts) based industrial bass artist Moris Blak has lent his talents to the project, remixing the previously released single “Erase.” The fresh remix is now available for fans to enjoy.

Behind the name :Waijdan: is Malmö, Sweden-based musician Fredrik Widerberg. He has been making a name for himself in the industrial and dark electro scene ever since his labeldebut on Re:Mission Entertainment with the 2021 album “Incinerate.” Following the success of his first offering, Widerberg landed the follow-up album “Ravage​:​Defeat” in the subsequent year.

Below is the remix of “Erase”.

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/track/erase-moris-blak-remix">ERASE (MORIS BLAK Remix) by :Waijdan:</a>