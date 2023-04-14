Swedish industrial ambient act Yabibo Hazurfa releases ‘Svärtans Tron’ on 12 inch vinyl LP, CD, and digital via ant-zen

Swedish artist Yabibo Hazurfa has released his latest work, “Svärtans Tron”, available on 12″ vinyl LP, CD, and digital album formats via the Lappersdorf (DE) based label ant-zen. “Svärtans Tron” also features songs from his debut album “Mörkrets Tron” and is available on vinyl for the first time.

The 12″ black vinyl edition includes a printed inlay and comes in a heavy black-dyed cardboard sleeve with slow-processed block printing done by hand, making each print unique. Limited to 149 copies, the vinyl edition also includes a digital download code. The CD version comes in a gatefold sleeve with silver print on black dyed matte cardboard.

Soundwhise the album features what the label ant-zen describes as “throbbing synths, cold sinister soundscapes, and harsh noise, providing a backdrop for Hazurfa’s haunting vocals.”

Hailing from Stockholm, Yabibo Hazurfa is known for his aggressive and vivid live performances. He is also a member of the bands Alvar and Æmit. Hazurfa’s previous works have been released on Hazurfa Tapes, Alvaret Tape Rekordings, and Beläten.

<a href="https://ant-zen.bandcamp.com/album/sv-rtans-tron">svärtans tron by yabibo hazurfa</a>