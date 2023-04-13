Swedish gothic metal act Scheitan releases first new video & single in 24 years and dedicates it to Ukraine: ‘Lost in time’

“Lost in time” is the first Scheitan track since the release of 1999’s “Nemesis” album on Century Media Records. After a 24-year hiatus, they return with a new single, delving even deeper into the gothic vibe from “Nemesis”. The single can be downloaded from Bandcamp backed by the demo version of the song.

Pierre Törnkvist was at first looking for a new project name to use the track for, but as time passed by, he realised this had to be presented under the Scheitan banner “as it was so close musically to what was presented on “Nemesis,” except for the vocals, which was the last piece missing.” He in the end did the vocals himself.

<a href="https://scheitanthecircle.bandcamp.com/album/lost-in-time">Lost In Time by Scheitan</a>

The song is dedicated to the people of Ukraine Pierre explains: “I wrote the lyrics for the song as the Russian tanks entered the suburbs of Kyiv. Being a father myself, I spent a lot of time thinking about having to make the decision to leave everyone and everything you love for a higher cause. I was thinking about the sacrifices President Zelenskyj made; at that time, he must have been 100% sure of death, but still, he made the choice to stay. I also thought a lot about all the Ukrainian soldiers who went to the frontlines, leaving their loved ones to face death. The lyrics say, ‘I have been turning down the things I have desired’; the desire of most people is just to be with the ones they love – the ultimate sacrifice is to give all that up in exchange for the freedom and safety of other people.”

Pierre Törnkvist played with Helltrain in Kyiv in 2011, both before and after the show, they became friends for life: “I will never forget the warmth and kindness of the Ukrainian people; I highly doubt that I will ever in my life experience such a concert again.”

Since their foundation in 1996, Scheitan has progressed from black to gothic metal, adding ambient elements to develop their unique style. The band has released three studio albums on Invasion Records and Century Media Records in the latter half of the 90s.

Here’s the video for “Lost in time”.