Swedish female powered electronic act e:lect joins Town And Towers Records and releases new single ‘Collision’

The Denmark-based label Town And Towers Records recently announced the addition of Swedish female electronic duo e:lect to their roster and now offers the band’s newest single, “Collision” (available on Bandcamp and other digital platforms).

Hailing from Stockholm, Sweden, e:lect consists of Hella Helin and Anna Ljunggren, two childhood friends who established the act in 2016. Both members have previously been involved in various musical projects. Blending futuristic synthpop with elements of EBM, e:lect has released four singles and two albums to date, in addition to being featured on several electronic music compilations such as Side-Line Magazine’s “Face The Beat: session 5” and “Face The Beat: session 6“.

E:lect’s upcoming third album, titled “WIP”, is set to be released through Town And Towers Records later this year. In anticipation of the album’s release, several single teasers, including the newly-released “Collision”, will be made available.

