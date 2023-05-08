Swedish female powered electronic act e:lect joins Town And Towers Records and releases new single ‘Collision’
The Denmark-based label Town And Towers Records recently announced the addition of Swedish female electronic duo e:lect to their roster and now offers the band’s newest single, “Collision” (available on Bandcamp and other digital platforms).
Hailing from Stockholm, Sweden, e:lect consists of Hella Helin and Anna Ljunggren, two childhood friends who established the act in 2016. Both members have previously been involved in various musical projects. Blending futuristic synthpop with elements of EBM, e:lect has released four singles and two albums to date, in addition to being featured on several electronic music compilations such as Side-Line Magazine’s “Face The Beat: session 5” and “Face The Beat: session 6“.
E:lect’s upcoming third album, titled “WIP”, is set to be released through Town And Towers Records later this year. In anticipation of the album’s release, several single teasers, including the newly-released “Collision”, will be made available.
For the Swedish readers, the band will be playing live in Sweden on the following dates:
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.