Swedish electronic music duo Stockholm Noir returns with new single ‘Loop’

Swedish electronic music duo Stockholm Noir, often shortened to Noir, has released a new single titled “Loop” on April 7th. “Loop” is the first single from their upcoming album, set to be released this Autumn.

Stockholm Noir describes “Loop” as follows: “It delves into the recurring chaos in the world that persists throughout centuries, like a tumultuous loop where people continue to suffer, and humanity fails to learn from these experiences. The song alludes to the fleeting comfort we seek, akin to a child looking to their mother, which only exists for a brief moment.”

Listen to “Loop” here:

Established in 2017, Stockholm Noir explores and creates the darker side of electronic music. The anonymous duo’s cinematic sound has been featured in Netflix’s “Quicksand” and major Swedish TV series such as “Gåsmamman” and “Jordskott.”