Swedish electronic music duo Stockholm Noir returns with new single ‘Loop’
Swedish electronic music duo Stockholm Noir, often shortened to Noir, has released a new single titled “Loop” on April 7th. “Loop” is the first single from their upcoming album, set to be released this Autumn.
Stockholm Noir describes “Loop” as follows: “It delves into the recurring chaos in the world that persists throughout centuries, like a tumultuous loop where people continue to suffer, and humanity fails to learn from these experiences. The song alludes to the fleeting comfort we seek, akin to a child looking to their mother, which only exists for a brief moment.”
Listen to “Loop” here:
Established in 2017, Stockholm Noir explores and creates the darker side of electronic music. The anonymous duo’s cinematic sound has been featured in Netflix’s “Quicksand” and major Swedish TV series such as “Gåsmamman” and “Jordskott.”
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.