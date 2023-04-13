Swedish electro/post-punk act Agent Side Grinder returns with their latest album, ‘Jack Vegas’

bernard April 13, 2023 0
Swedish electro/post-punk act Agent Side Grinder returns with their latest album, "Jack Vegas"
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

(Photo by Haris Mlivic) Hailing from Sweden, the electro/post-punk group Agent Side Grinder is back with an all-new album entitled “Jack Vegas”.

This sixth album from the band delves into the exploration of American culture, drawing inspiration from beatnik-era icons such as Jack Kerouac and William S. Burroughs, while also incorporating elements of proto-punk and avant-garde movements— all with a contemporary storytelling twist.

Agent Side Grinder has a new single out,'Waiting Room'
Related newsAgent Side Grinder has a new single out, 'Waiting Room'

The band explains: “The American dream serves as a symbol for escape from a Europe ravaged by pandemics, war, and financial instability.” The lyrical themes centre around boredom, resilience, government and corporate intrusion, and mental health, with the occasional glimmer of hope.

“Jack Vegas” has been produced by former ASG member Henrik Sunbring and was recorded in Stockholm throughout 2022.

You can already watch the video for “Waiting Room” taken from the new album. The video was shot by Haris Mlivic at the “Kvinnliga Stormen”, Säter Mental Hospital in November 2022.

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

More Stories

Electropop act Berlin Banter and electronic music icon Tricky collaborate on new single 'I'll Wait' - Out on April 14

Electropop act Berlin Banter and electronic music icon Tricky collaborate on new single ‘I’ll Wait’ – Out on April 14

bernard April 13, 2023 0
Swedish gothic metal act Scheitan releases first new video & single in 24 years and dedicates it to Ukraine: 'Lost in time'

Swedish gothic metal act Scheitan releases first new video & single in 24 years and dedicates it to Ukraine: ‘Lost in time’

bernard April 13, 2023 0
Electro-industrial rock act Freakangel launch remix contest for upcoming EP

Electro-industrial rock act Freakangel launches remix contest for upcoming EP – You can also participate

Eldrina Mich April 13, 2023 0

You may have missed

Swedish electro/post-punk act Agent Side Grinder returns with their latest album, "Jack Vegas"

Swedish electro/post-punk act Agent Side Grinder returns with their latest album, ‘Jack Vegas’

bernard April 13, 2023 0
Electropop act Berlin Banter and electronic music icon Tricky collaborate on new single 'I'll Wait' - Out on April 14

Electropop act Berlin Banter and electronic music icon Tricky collaborate on new single ‘I’ll Wait’ – Out on April 14

bernard April 13, 2023 0
Swedish gothic metal act Scheitan releases first new video & single in 24 years and dedicates it to Ukraine: 'Lost in time'

Swedish gothic metal act Scheitan releases first new video & single in 24 years and dedicates it to Ukraine: ‘Lost in time’

bernard April 13, 2023 0
Electro-industrial rock act Freakangel launch remix contest for upcoming EP

Electro-industrial rock act Freakangel launches remix contest for upcoming EP – You can also participate

Eldrina Mich April 13, 2023 0
Palindrones premieres 'Samadhi' single and video from upcoming album 'Chapter One: With Fearful Velocity'

UK electropop duo Palindrones premieres ‘Samadhi’ single and video from upcoming album

bernard April 13, 2023 0
Verified by MonsterInsights