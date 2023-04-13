Swedish electro/post-punk act Agent Side Grinder returns with their latest album, ‘Jack Vegas’

(Photo by Haris Mlivic) Hailing from Sweden, the electro/post-punk group Agent Side Grinder is back with an all-new album entitled “Jack Vegas”.

This sixth album from the band delves into the exploration of American culture, drawing inspiration from beatnik-era icons such as Jack Kerouac and William S. Burroughs, while also incorporating elements of proto-punk and avant-garde movements— all with a contemporary storytelling twist.

The band explains: “The American dream serves as a symbol for escape from a Europe ravaged by pandemics, war, and financial instability.” The lyrical themes centre around boredom, resilience, government and corporate intrusion, and mental health, with the occasional glimmer of hope.

“Jack Vegas” has been produced by former ASG member Henrik Sunbring and was recorded in Stockholm throughout 2022.

You can already watch the video for “Waiting Room” taken from the new album. The video was shot by Haris Mlivic at the “Kvinnliga Stormen”, Säter Mental Hospital in November 2022.