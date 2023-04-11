Swedish electro duo Your Enemy to launch first single, ‘Broken Toys’
(Photo by Darklark) The Operating Tracks is dead, long live Your Enemy. Stockholm, Sweden based musician Carl Nilsson (Lucifer’s Aid, The Operating Tracks) has started up a new project, Your Enemy. The project features Viva on vocals and a first single, “Broken Toys”, is out by next week April 21st, via Progress Productions.
The band describes itself as follows: “Your Enemy is a Swedish duo that was created by two individualists that had an urge to combine both their creative energies. They write their music with no compromises what so ever. Your Enemy music has hard hitting beats, hypnotic bass lines and with lyrics that hits you with the same brutal force.”
Here’s already an idea what to expect, musically and visually.
In March it was announced that The Operating Tracks was over. The band which started in 2014 released minimal, hard electronic, passive-aggressive music as they called it.
