Swedish darkwave act aux animaux unveils new single and video, ‘Lost Souls’

Hailing from Stockholm, Swedish darkwave artist aux animaux has just released a new single and accompanying video titled “Lost Souls”. Doruk Öztürkcan from She Past Away, with whom Aux Animaux will be touring Germany and the Netherlands in April, mastered the track.

The creative force behind aux animaux has been a vegan for over a decade, and “Lost Souls” is a poignant reflection on the lives of animals that are raised and confined to captivity on factory farms. Gözde explains, “They have to live almost their entire lives in captivity, born and raised to be slaughtered and exploited in various ways. ‘Lost Souls’ is an attempt to give them a voice and make their voices heard.”

You can catch aux animaux live at the following dates:

13.04.2023 Russelsheim, Das Rind, DE*

14.04.2023 Augsburg, Kantine, DE*

15.04.2023 Ubach-Palenberg, Rockfabrik, DE*

16.04.2023 Rotterdam, Baroeg @ WaveFest X, NL*

19.04.2023 Stuttgart, Wizemann, DE*

20.04.2023 Bayreuth, Das Zentrum. DE*

21.04.2023 Jena, F-Haus, DE*

22.04.2023 Oberhausen, Kulttempel, DE*

*Supporting She Past Away.

About aux animaux

Aux Animaux is the brainchild of a one-woman powerhouse, born and raised in Istanbul and now based in Stockholm, Sweden. Aux Animaux’s music is characterised by the use of the theremin in both songs and live performances, as well as haunting vocals. Her songs are inspired by ’80s darkwave and goth bands, occultism, and horror films.

Aux Animaux debuted her first songs in 2017 and has been touring extensively in Sweden and throughout Europe, supporting artists such as She Past Away, Hante., and Then Comes Silence, among others. Her debut EP, “Black Holes”, featured politically charged songs addressing animal rights, feminism, and social critique, while her follow-up EP, “Stockholm Synthrome”, combined this approach with a more personal touch, including her decade-long struggle with misophonia.

In autumn 2021, she released the single “Haunted”, co-produced with Swedish darkwave band Abu Nein. In spring 2022, Aux Animaux unveiled her self-produced and mixed EP, “The Hydesville Episode”, which showcases a more experimental side reminiscent of horror movie soundtracks. In December 2022, aux animaux released ”Hauntology” consisting of 4 original songs and 4 remixes of these made by Tobias Bernstrup, Priest, Majestoluxe and the artist herself.