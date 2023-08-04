Swedish dark dream pop/post-punk act Darkplace releases 3rd single and video: ‘Cars’

Darkplace, a fresh Swedish band known for its dark dream pop/post-punk sound, is set to launch their first album “About The End Of The World” on October 27th. This concept album is deeply influenced by the grim scenery of Stockholm’s suburbs. Telling a story set in an alternate reality, the album is gradually being revealed through a series of videos that each correspond to a track on the album. These videos are based on animated digital paintings.

Previously, Darkplace released “Arken över Hesselby” (The Ark Over Hesselby). The music video presents a city’s outskirts plagued by an unexplained presence in the sky. This was followed by “Fearmonger”, depicting an end-of-world scene with wailing sirens and a lone soldier running from a mysterious floating airship, often referred to as the ‘eye in the sky’.

The band’s third single and video from the upcoming album, “Cars”, has just been released. “Cars”, which includes vocals for the first time, continues the narrative with a man travelling northward, guided by mysterious highway signs that only become visible in his car’s headlight beams.

Most tracks on the debut album are short instrumentals composed to match specific storylines. The band stated that the artwork was mostly created before the music, leading the tracks to be written like soundtracks for the animations. They explained their creative process: “We paint over photos using oil paintbrushes. It’s a layered, messy process. Exporting is even more complex because we strive for depth in our scenes, which requires layered depths during export. Some scenes are animated frame by frame, making the project nearly two years in the making.”

Here’s the video.