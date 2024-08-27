Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The latest Seigmen single “(Dyret) 23 bud” was released August 9th, a week before the band attended the festival Midgardsblot, and had its premiere live performance there on Friday 16th as Seigmen was the final band on the main stage Helheim.

(By our Norwegian correspondent Jan Ronald Stange / Indie Recordings pressrelease. Photos by Einar Låker, Jan Ronald Stange)

“(Dyret) 23 bud» song’s lyrics consist of twenty-three “rules” from Seigmen of 2024, projected back through time towards the young band that just released their debut album «Pluto» in 1992. And to everybody else who needs to hear that you must have faith in yourself, you must believe to make your dreams come true.

With a steady pace of one album each decade since the turn of the millennium, Seigmen released their latest album «Resonans» in May 2024. Then they took us all by surprise by suddenly releasing brand-new single AND announcing a new album to be released next year! And another one in two years!

With this single release they also make a connection back to their first release “Pluto” in April 1992. The band’s symbol and logo, “Dyret” (eng. “The Beast”) among friends, was introduced to the world as it was radiating from the center of the deep, maroon cover. Fast forward to the summer of 2024 where the vibrations from «Resonans» still lingers, the single are the first taste from the bands next album; «Dissonans».

However, there are other and more tangible links to the past. When Seigmen played their first ever concert in their hometown of Tønsberg, they shared the stage with a local band called Floodland. The guitarist and vocalist in Floodland, Espen Winther, would later become a skilled instrument maker and a member of the medieval/folk band Eldrim. Going even further back to Winther’s teenage years we find him playing in a band with Seigmen drummer Noralf Ronthi and his brother younger Dag Reidar. Winther is the one that opens “(Dyret) 23 bud» in a majestic way with his home-made wooden harp called “Gnaal”.

The album trilogy has been the plan all along. Seigmen have made the most out of the last four years, during lockdown and health challenges, resulting in a long and involuntary hiatus from concerts and touring. «Resonans» was the first part of what in time will become a trilogy, consisting of «Resonans», «Dissonans» and «Substans». Three albums in three years, it seems almost surreal when you take the bands last 25 years of release history into account.

«Dissonans» will be the second part of the trilogy and is scheduled to be released on October 23rd 2025 on the 30th anniversary of the major breakthrough album “Metropolis”. The third and last part of the trilogy called “Substans” will follow in 2026 if all goes to plan. Three albums with a common thread running through them, but still three very diverse and different releases.

We managed to have a chat with guitarist Sverre Økshoff when he had a break after the band’s sound check.

Side-Line: What’s the story behind this surprising single release and albums announcement?

Sverre Økshoff: It’s been many simultaneous thoughts and actions these last 7-8 years, wondering if we’re still a band, then came corona and cancellations of shows, Alex’ health issues, so it piled up to a lot of reason for us being somewhat inactive outwards. But, in the meantime we’ve been working, started off with a weekend at an abandoned house on the beach, doing demos, me and Alex sleeping there so we could look after our equipment. First score was for “Arcadia Ego”, worked a lot on that, and got a good feeling that this was something we could have ownership and pride in.

The last years songs and texts keeps pouring out from Kim, and we started discussing if we should release single tracks like so many others, or if we should do something else with 30-something tracks. Or EPs? Or whole albums?

S-L: A trilogy of albums, was that the idea from the start?

SØ: We had a long time quietly working without involving others, makings songs and having ideas how it should be presented, and it grew upon us that it should end up in a trilogy.

S-L: Must say it’s a clever naming of the albums! And now you have lots to do the next years?

SØ: Yes, Kim’s lyrics give clear lines for the naming of the albums. But if I am to say something about this with my perception and interpretation, it will be that “Resonans” (as already mentioned) resonates a long friendship and brotherhood between us guys. A bit pompous, but it’s a musical pact between us where either everyone is in or no one plays. So if one quits, Seigmen also disbands. “Dissonance” and “Substance” I haven’t quite got into yet. Something happens when the songs are released and played. Content and meaning are also processed. So, feel free to ask me again later.

Now we have a lot to do, we’re playing gigs again and will complete Dissonance in the next few months.

We do small sessions in the studio, during a weekend with a couple of songs at a time. It is new compared to before where we practiced for a long period and went into the studio and made the whole record in 3-4 weeks. Short cuts give the whole thing a slightly more spontaneous feel. Delicious actually.

S-L: Was it because of Midgardsblot you timed the release of the “(Dyret) 23 bud” single to just a week before?

SØ: Well, when seeing forward in time and having an idea about which instruments to use, it all came together as a good fit. And when involving Espen Winther we connected with pre-Seigmen history, Espen playing with Noralf and winning the Norwegian Rock Championship as the band Twilight Zone. Espen have been around the whole time, and now it was a good time for a collaboration with his harp and this festival.

S-L: With one single out there, a couple more are to be released before the next album – any info on them yet?

SØ: No, not decided which ones yet, so they’ll come as more surprises. I also think we’ve taken another steps backwards regarding the next album, and what I can disclose now is that it’ll be insanely fun to play!

S-L: How was this performance for Seigmen?

SØ: It was awesome to see the Vikings rocking in front of us! Very strange that so many people hang in there and were on fire at “Dyret”, a song that few had heard in its entirety! We are also really at home when we play in these areas. We had a fantastic night – thank you from the whole band!

jrstange See Full Bio Sometimes - when I'm not cooking, biking, listening to music or attending concerts, I write stuff for Side-Line.com. Mostly about Norwegian bands, but it's been some Swedish, English, American, Danish, German and others too... ;)

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)