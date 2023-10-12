Supernova 1006 returns with new single from ‘Chains’ album

Post-punk/synthwave band, Supernova 1006 recently unveiled their new album, “Chains” via Negative Gain Productions. “Chains” is about the struggle for your happiness, about the struggle for silence and harmony with oneself.

Out now is a brand new video single, “Before I’ll Make You Cry”.

And here is the album “Chains”.

<a href="https://supernova1006.bandcamp.com/album/chains">Chains by SUPERNOVA 1006</a>

About Supernova 1006

Supernova 1006 came to life in September 2014, through the collaboration of Andrey Yukhovich (on guitar and vocals), Anton Korchevsky (handling bass and synthesizer), and Elena Polupan (managing drum machine and synthesizer). The same year saw them self-releasing their debut EP “Morphine”, alongside the single “Mistakes” and a full-length album titled “Bsides” under the Uncle Misha label.

However, 2015 brought changes to the lineup with Elena exiting the band, making way for Lisa Dolgikh. With fresh energy, Supernova 1006 unveiled their second LP “Talons” that year. But as 2016 rolled in, Anton parted ways with the group. Despite the shift, the band forged a new alliance with Werkstatt Recordings, leading to the release of LP “Talons”, EP “Ministry”, and the singles “Feel” and “We Are Free”.

In 2017, the musical journey continued with the album “Unique World”, a collaborative release with Werkstatt Recordings, Sierpien records, Other Voices records, and Orbita. This album found its way to fans on a variety of formats – CD, cassettes, reels, and vinyl. Later that year, the band explored new horizons with Gothic Music, which saw the re-release of “Unique World” on CD. They also dropped the single “Dope For Human” on a 7-inch vinyl through Other Voices records, followed by the LP “Blackout” on Sierpien Records, featuring contributions from Paradox Obscur and Kill Your Boyfriend.

Keeping the creative momentum going, Supernova 1006, alongside The Units, introduced a remix of the classic 1979 track “High Pressure Days” in a single. The summer of 2018 saw the release of the single “Gold” and the EP “Critical Distance”.

Their collaborative spirit soared again in the same year when they, along with Liars, released remixes of “New Kind Of Cross – Buzz Kull”. 2019 marked the beginning of a new chapter with Young And Cold records, culminating in the release of the experimental industrial album “Technical Support” on 12″ vinyl.

Fast forward to 2021, Supernova 1006 launched the synth-punk album “History Of Supernova 1006” via Sierpien Records, drawing inspiration largely from The Units. While the group took a step back from active performances between 2021 to 2023, they were quietly brewing new material.

As summer 2023 unfolded, Sofia Merkulova replaced Lisa Dolgikh, injecting new life into the band. With renewed vigor, Supernova 1006 announced their upcoming album “Chains”, set to release under the Negative Gain label, marking a new phase in their ever-evolving musical saga.