Supercraft re-releases future pop album ‘Select & Operate’ – Out now on all platforms
The Danish record label Town And Towers Records announce the re-release of the Supercraft album “Select & Operate”. The album was originally released on CD back in 2018 and is now available on all major streaming services.
“Select & Operate” was the third album from the Norwegian Future pop act Supercraft and their first full length since “Nation47” from 2012. It took the band 5 years to complete the album. You can still buy the original CD, signed, from Supercraft’s Bandcamp site.
Supercraft was founded in 2007 by childhood friends Egil Thomas Hansen and Geir Arne Johansen. In December 2023 they were joined by Kim Lunner.
