Sturm Café – Zeitgeist (Album – SCR)

Genre/Influences: EBM, Body-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl, Cassette.

Background/Info: Two years after their previous and successful “Fernes Land”-album Swedish Sturm café-duo strikes back with ten new cuts.This is the band’s fourth full length album to date.

Content: The sound of “Zeitgeist” reveals familiar ingredients for the fans of this band; good-old EBM elements which have been adapted into a very personal approach featuring Electro-Pop influences on top. The bass lines are into great EBM while most of the choruses have been achieved with catchy, poppy, arrangements. Most of the songs are still sung in German but you’ll also notice Swedish passages.

+ + + : Sturm Café confirms to have a nose for creative EBM. The retro-style has been once more merged together with softer, but alluring, catchy, elements. The power of the production lies in the sound treatments instead of heavy, powerful, sequences with heavy shouts. The vintage sound treatments make the splendor of this work.

– – – : I once more regret the album is only featuring 10, short, songs. I nevertheless don’t have anything against a short tracklist especially when the content sounds fulfilling.

Conclusion: Sturm Café strikes already back with a great and sexy EBM which proves it’s still possible to compose creative EBM!

Best songs: “Des Kaisers Neue Kleider”, “Hymne Für Die Ewigkeit”, “Zeitgeist”, “Staatsapparat”, “200 År”, “Pathologische Altruisten”.

Rate: 8.

Artist & Label: www.sturmcafe.se / www.facebook.com/sturmcafe