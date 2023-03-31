Stockholm’s doom drone artist Melaina Chole unveils debut EP ‘Operatione Daemonum’ on April 7th

(Photo by Vaiva Kriaučiūnaitė) Melaina Chole, a drone doom artist hailing from Stockholm, is set to release her debut EP, “Operatione Daemonum,” on April 7th.

The moniker Melaina Chole is derived from the Greek term for ‘black bile’, which echoes the project’s signature sound which is heavily influenced by the occult and horror films, resulting in dark and eerie sonic experiences. She writes, records, produces, mixes, and masters her music independently. Although she is a fresh face in the drone doom genre, Melaina Chole is no stranger to the goth scene. She is also involved in other projects, such as aux animaux and o+her.

The upcoming debut EP comprises four tracks inspired by a variety of influential bands, including Sunn O))), Anna von Hausswolff, Oranssi Pazuzu, Draugurinn, Boris, and Bismuth.

Doom drone, also known as drone doom, is a subgenre of both doom metal and drone music. It is characterized by its long, slow, and heavy soundscapes, with a focus on creating an atmosphere of darkness and despair. This genre often employs the use of repetition, extended notes, and layers of sound to create an immersive and intense experience for the listener. Some of the key features of doom drone music include the use of heavily distorted guitars, slow tempos, and a minimalistic approach to song structure.