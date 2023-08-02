Stefan Weglowski – Smooth Inertia (Album – Glacial Movements)

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Experimental.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: “Smooth Inertia” is the fiftieth record released by Glacial Movements. Polish artist Stefan Weglowski has already released several works but this is the first production released by the Italian label. The tracks were composed during a period of solitude.

Content: The album is diversified and feels a bit like every single track stands for a different chapter. It takes off with an ominous sphere accentuated by repetitive Electronic sequences. We next go through relaxing atmospheres featuring field recordings. The work is progressively revealing delicacy by subtle sound treatments while Female spoken words are emerging. We next get a darker cut with melodic sounds. We get four songs plus a remix of the last -and darker cut, by Michal Wolski.

+ + + : The work is diversified and yet compact; electronics, guitar play and field recordings have been sticked together as an Experimental sonic collage and yet it all sounds coherent. This work has a strong visual appeal which is mainly coming through at the opening cut and the last one -plus the remix. “Time Brings Relief” featuring a few spoken, French, vocals is also worthy of examination.

– – – : This is maybe not the most ‘traditional’ Glacial Movements production although it’s a damned good one; so the fans of the label will maybe have to give it a second try.

Conclusion: Solitude can be a great muse to create great music.

Best songs: “Deep Light”, “Frozen Memory – Michal Wolski Remix”, “Frozen Memory”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.stefanweglowski.com / www.facebook.com/stefanweglowski

Label: www.glacialmovements.com / www.facebook.com/glacialmovements