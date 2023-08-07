Spectral Body – Demonstration 23 (EP – Trance Furnace)

Genre/Influences: EBM, Minimal-EBM.

Format: Digital, Cassette.

Background/Info: Spectral Body is an American solo-project driven by Trance Furnace co-founder J. Weilburg. “Demonstration 23” features three songs.

Content: From the very first notes you’ll notice an explicit old-styled EBM sound driven by slow BPMs. There’s a heavy effect on top of the vocals. We next get an instrumental piece featuring sounds reminding me of the good-old Commodore 64. The last track sounds more minimal-like and into 80s stuff à la Absolute body Control.

+ + + : The retro elements and minimalism of Spectral Body both make the essence of this project.

– – – : The second track is missing elaboration so it all becomes a bit repetitive and monotonous.

Conclusion: This is an honest release which will for sure catch the attention of EBM-lovers.

Best songs: “Grey Dawn”, “White Floor”.

Rate: 6½.

Label: www.trancefurnace.com / www.facebook.com/TranceFurnace