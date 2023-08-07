Spectral Body – Demonstration 23 (EP – Trance Furnace)
Genre/Influences: EBM, Minimal-EBM.
Format: Digital, Cassette.
Background/Info: Spectral Body is an American solo-project driven by Trance Furnace co-founder J. Weilburg. “Demonstration 23” features three songs.
Content: From the very first notes you’ll notice an explicit old-styled EBM sound driven by slow BPMs. There’s a heavy effect on top of the vocals. We next get an instrumental piece featuring sounds reminding me of the good-old Commodore 64. The last track sounds more minimal-like and into 80s stuff à la Absolute body Control.
+ + + : The retro elements and minimalism of Spectral Body both make the essence of this project.
– – – : The second track is missing elaboration so it all becomes a bit repetitive and monotonous.
Conclusion: This is an honest release which will for sure catch the attention of EBM-lovers.
Best songs: “Grey Dawn”, “White Floor”.
Rate: 6½.
Label: www.trancefurnace.com / www.facebook.com/TranceFurnace
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.