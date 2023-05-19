SpankTheNun premiere video for ‘Chrome (Extize Remix)’

Last week the Dallas-based dark electro act SpankTheNun launched the original “Chrome” video, today Side-Line can exclusively present the remix of that video for a different version of the song, “Chrome (Extize Remix)”.

This new video uses AI to remix the video into a wholly new piece of work. For the band this is their seventh single from their forthcoming new album, “The Bunker Tapes Vol III” set to be released later this Summer.

Here’s what the band says about this new approach: “Using AI in art and music is a passion that we have been exploring for years. It is also a passion of Extize who recently released a track written by ChatGPT. When we teamed up with Extize for this remix, we knew we were going to have to do something special with the video for the Extize remix of ‘Chrome’. We knew we had to incorporate it somehow.”

In the video SpankTheNun leverages AI rendering technology to effectively remix the video they made for the original version of “Chrome” and recreate it for the “Chrome (Extize remix)”. The band adds: “The video starts out very similar to the original but quickly takes a sharp turn into the mad world of AI. Our main character in the video is transported into an alternate cyberpunk underground club where nothing is what it seems.”

Here’s the video.

SpankTheNun has been releasing a new single from their forthcoming album every month. Each single is available on all streaming platforms, but additional remixes are available on Bandcamp or Soundcloud only.

<a href="https://spankthenun.bandcamp.com/album/chrome-single">CHROME (single) by SPANKTHENUN, Extize, Gutenberg, Psyence Fiction</a>