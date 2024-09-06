September 8, 2024

Sophia – The Age Of Narcissist (Album – Digital/CD/Vinyl – Cyclic Law)

Inferno Sound Diaries September 6, 2024 0
It took several years, but the wait for Sophia’s new opus was well worth it. Peter Bjärgö, along with his wife Cecilia, and collaborators Stefan Eriksson and Per Åhlund, took their time to craft this latest work. The style remains a blend of various influences, guiding the listener on an imaginative journey through Dark Ambient, Cinematic, Ethereal, and a touch of Occult elements, all of which eventually bring us safely back to shore. The production is intricate, enriched with bombastic, epic arrangements. Peter and Cecilia add a layer of emotion with their voices, creating what I consider a little masterpiece. (Rate:8½).

Listen to “Mouth Of Mammon”:

https://cycliclaw.bandcamp.com/track/mouth-of-mammon

