Soft Science debut new dreampop single / video ‘Kerosene’ off their upcoming new album ‘Lines’

Soft Science, a dreampop band hailing from Northern California, has released their new single and accompanying video, “Kerosene”. This track is a taster from their forthcoming album, “Lines”, which is set to be released on September 8th via Shelflife (US), Spinout Nuggets (UK), and Fastcut (Japan).

You can watch the video for “Kerosene” below.

Work on the album “Lines” began as far back as 2019, with the band members collaborating in their home studios. During the peak of the pandemic, they found themselves working in isolation, exchanging tracks and making adjustments remotely. Once restrictions eased, they were able to reunite in person to finalise the mix.

Soft Science was formed in 2009 and features members who were part of various indiepop bands from the late 90s and early 00s California scene. The band was established by Katie Haley (formerly of Holiday Flyer, California Oranges) and brothers Ross and Matt Levine (formerly of Welt, The Tank, California Oranges). They were later joined by Tony and Becky Cale (from English Singles, Arts & Leisure), and Hans Munz.

Soft Science’s discography includes the LPs “Maps” (2018), “Detour” (2013), and “Highs and Lows” (2011), several singles, a split 7″ with The Luxembourg Signal (2015), and covers of House of Love’s “I Don’t Know Why I Love You” and Northern Picture Library’s “Paris” (both 2018).