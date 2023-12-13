Slovenian Electronic Collective Cadlag Returns with Integral

The experimental-electronic collective Cadlag has just released a new album, “Integral”. Known for their distinctive manipulation of sound, the group combines minimal ambient sequences with extreme sonic layers, creating a blend of noise, electronic, and drone music.

Cadlag consists of members of the Slovenian bands PureH, Dodecahedragraph, TGWFYTD, Extreme Smoke 57 and Earslaughter.

Recorded in the abandoned underground industrial complex of the RTH coal mine in Trbovlje (Slovenia), “Integral” was produced entirely using analog methods. This includes mixing on an analog mixer, recording and mastering on tape, and releasing the album on both cassette and 5″ reel tape.

The album “Integral” is available through various formats and platforms. Next to a cassette and 5″ reel tape, you can also get the album in a digital 24-bit format. Additionally, the release will be distributed through over 240 digital storefronts globally, including Apple, Google, Amazon, Tidal, Spotify, Deezer, and more. Physical copies can be acquired via Pharmafabrik Recordings.

You can order the album on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://music.pharmafabrik.com/album/integral">Integral by Cadlag</a>

Below is a video teaser for the release.