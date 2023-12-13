Slovenian Electronic Collective Cadlag Returns with Integral

Slovenian experimental-electronic collective Cadlag releases all new album ‘Integral’
The experimental-electronic collective Cadlag has just released a new album, “Integral”. Known for their distinctive manipulation of sound, the group combines minimal ambient sequences with extreme sonic layers, creating a blend of noise, electronic, and drone music.
Cadlag consists of members of the Slovenian bands PureH, Dodecahedragraph, TGWFYTD, Extreme Smoke 57 and Earslaughter.
Recorded in the abandoned underground industrial complex of the RTH coal mine in Trbovlje (Slovenia), “Integral” was produced entirely using analog methods. This includes mixing on an analog mixer, recording and mastering on tape, and releasing the album on both cassette and 5″ reel tape.
The album “Integral” is available through various formats and platforms. Next to a cassette and 5″ reel tape, you can also get the album in a digital 24-bit format. Additionally, the release will be distributed through over 240 digital storefronts globally, including Apple, Google, Amazon, Tidal, Spotify, Deezer, and more. Physical copies can be acquired via Pharmafabrik Recordings.
You can order the album on Bandcamp.
Below is a video teaser for the release.
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.