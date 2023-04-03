Slipknot’s Jay Weinberg reveals new mask made by Japanese artist Solid Blackline for Knotfest Japan

Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg has collaborated with Japanese painter / designer Solid Blackline to design a unique mask specifically for the band’s two Knotfest shows in Japan this past weekend. Slipknot performed on Saturday night (April 1) and took the stage again the day after (Sunday, April 2) at Makuhari Messe in Chiba for Knotfest Japan. Both days showcase Slipknot as headliners, accompanied by a lineup of Japanese and international rock bands.

Earlier on Saturday, Weinberg shared a few photos of his new mask on Instagram, writing in an accompanying message: “It’s an honor to collaborate with Japanese painter @solid_blackline for my mask this weekend, specially designed for @knotfestjapan. The organic, flowing shapes of his high-contrast designs evoke feelings of mysticism and beauty, balanced within the duality of chaos and order one feels as a visitor in this wondrous country. There’s truly no better way to further immerse ourselves within everything that @knotfestjapan stands for — to share our love for Japan and its rich artistic culture — than to welcome local talent through collaboration with our own expression during this weekend’s performances.”

In further Slipknot news, the lost album “Look Outside Your Window” should be out sometime later this month. “Look Outside Your Window” was recorded by four members of Slipknot. The material was written and recorded concurrently with the sessions for the band’s fourth studio album “All Hope Is Gone” (2008). However, its emphasis on experimentation and a more melodic rock style kept it classified as a separate body of work from Slipknot’s aggressive heavy metal sound. The album was scheduled for release during the latter half of the band’s “We Are Not Your Kind” touring cycle, which was delayed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but has since remained unreleased throughout 2022.

And Solid Blackline posted this picture.