SleepResearch_Facility / Llyn Y Cwn – Sargo / Posidonia (Album – Cold Spring)
Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Dark-Ambient, Experimental.
Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.
Background/Info: This work is a split release between Scottish artist Kevin Doherty (SleepResearch_Facility) and Welshman Benjamin Ian Powell (Llyn Y Cwn). They both are familiar with the Cold Spring roster but it’s quite a while ago we heard new stuff from SleepResearch_Facility.
Content: Both artists and their work have been inspired by great elements from nature. SleepResearch_Facility composed one single, extended, cut which sounds like the offspring between a dark Soundscape and Dark-Ambient. Llyn Y Cwn moves on with 3 cuts with a similar sound and approach. There’s a strong visual appeal created by obscure sound treatments.
+ + + : I’m not that fond listening to split-albums but you don’t really get this sensation with this opus. Both artists sound pretty complementary like working around the same concept and with a similar approach. The sound creates an imaginary vision of nihilism and despair. There however is a kind of prosperity hanging over the tracks. I like the extended opener by SleepResearch_Facility but also recommend listening to “Dale Dawn” and “Doppler Current Profiler” by Llyn Y Cwn.
– – – : Even if this split album is pretty cool I would have preferred to hear two different albums -and especially more stuff from Kevin Doherty.
Conclusion: A good-old split album inspired by a conceptual theme dealing with the power and magic of nature.
Best songs: “Sargo” +“Dale Dawn”, “Doppler Current Profiler”.
Rate: 7½.
Artists: www.resonance-net.com / www.facebook.com/llynycwn
