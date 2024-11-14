Skull Cultist – Hardcore Rituals (Digital Album – Skull Cultist)
Skull Cultist is an American solo project helmed by Steve Saunders. Following a series of EPs since 2022, Skull Cultist has now unveiled a debut full-length album, featuring 11 tracks. The first half of the album is particularly striking, brimming with Dark-Electro textures and hard-hitting Industrial elements. The sound feels ritualistic, raw, and grandiose, qualities likely to resonate with fans of acts like iVardensphere and This Morn’Omina. Saunders’ vocals are hauntingly subdued, complementing the ritualistic vibe perfectly. Notably, two female vocalists make guest appearances on individual tracks, with Gaby Gustafson (of Ava X) adding a familiar touch. However, the second half of the album feels somewhat less inspired, with tracks that seem unfinished in places. I prefer keeping in mind the truly exceptional heights from the first half. Nonetheless, Skull Cultist remains a project with real potential, and I thoroughly enjoyed this album overall. (Rating: 7½)
Listen to “Mover feat. Eva X”:
https://skullcultist.bandcamp.com/track/mover-feat-eva-x
