Skinny Puppy’s Cevin Key announces a new album, ‘bRap and fOrth Vol. 9’

Cevin Key is set to release his new album, “bRap and fOrth Vol. 9”, on October 6th via Artoffact Records. The first single, “House Tried To Kill Me”, is already available for your listening pleasure. Check it out below.

The album “bRap and fOrth Vol. 9” is the latest installment in the Back and Forth series released through Artoffact Records. This upcoming album is the successor to 2018’s “bRap and fOrth Vol. 8”, which featured restored and remastered tracks from Key’s personal archive. Vol. 9 promises to continue this exploration of Key’s archives. Key describes the album as “a collection of some of my earliest recordings recently discovered on 4 track tapes. Most are from 1985 from the infamous ‘bites’ apartment, with a few more from later, but still made on a 4 track. This vibrant time and the unique collection of gear inspired a lot of writing. Enjoy this time capsule <3.”

In the formative days of Skinny Puppy, when the band was still a concept in development, Key devoted much of his time to recording demos and experimenting with electronic equipment in his apartment. Some of these early recordings became the foundation for initial Skinny Puppy releases like “Back and Forth”, “Bites”, and “Remission”.

Here’s the new single for you to enjoy.