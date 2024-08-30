Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out on September 6, is the newest single from the Swedish electro-pop duo Sjöblom, “Dead For Years”. “Dead For Years” is the lead single from their forthcoming album “Dead Of Night”. The single is available for pre-order now, and the upcoming album is set to be released later in the year on COP International.

The single also features two remixes: the “Apparition mix” by Fracture Foyer and the “Rapid Eye Movement mix” by Operation Blue Eyes.

Sjöblom, comprised of Johan Sjöblom Eliot and Robert Eklind, drew inspiration from iconic bands like Depeche Mode and Apoptygma Berzerk for the sound on this new single. “It’s funny how perception works,” says Robert. “I always intended for this track to have a darkwave or even gothic sound, but a friend mentioned it reminded him of Depeche Mode, which is a huge compliment.”

The lyrics are based on a text by Johnny Nattsjö (DJ Batcat). The production was handled by Jon Bordon and Sjöblom at Joniverse Studios.

<a href="https://sjoblom.bandcamp.com/album/dead-for-years-2">Dead For Years by SJÖBLOM</a>

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

