SINthetik Messiah releases anti-communist song: ‘Know Your Enemy’

Industrial bass act SINthetik Messiah returns with a brand new single, “Know Your Enemy,” a song that takes a strong anti-communist stance. The track delves into the United States grappling with the threat of communism, highlighting that contemporary communist regimes engage in a psychological war, rather than a battle fought with bullets. This war on minds is portrayed as the greatest threat to the USA.

The artist points out the current definition of “Communism” in the Oxford Dictionary as an example of this psychological battle taking place in the US. The dictionary defines communism as “a political theory derived from Karl Marx, advocating class war and leading to a society in which all property is publicly owned and each person works and is paid according to their abilities and needs.”

In the press release for the track SINthetik Messiah elaborates on the actual definition of modern-day communism as a type of government and economic system that often follows an atheist system: “In a communist system, individuals do not own land, factories, machinery, or capitalist businesses; instead, the government owns these assets. In theory, everyone shares the wealth they create. However, the people in communist countries lack freedom and rights, and they are described as modern-day slaves who have been brainwashed to love their government – a situation akin to a population-level Stockholm syndrome.”

The lyrics video for the Anthony H remix of the song can be found below. The original music for “Know Your Enemy” was written and mixed by Bug Gigabyte, with remixes by Anthony (H) and SpankTheNun. The entire project was mastered by David Villalta.