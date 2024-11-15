November 15, 2024

SINthetik Messiah – Miles, Secrets & Death (Digital Album – SINthetik Messiah)

Inferno Sound Diaries November 15, 2024 0
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

“Bug Gigabyte” is the alias of the American artist behind the sound project SINthetik Messiah. Over the past few years, this project has released multiple works and now returns with a sci-fi, socially and politically engaged piece available both as music and an audiobook. Musically, the production is distinct, especially with its deep, FLA-inspired bass lines powered by heavy, Industrial-like D’n’B rhythms. The vocals are mixed further back, creating a cool, eerie effect. The album also features several remixes, including a final remix by none other than Assemblage 23. While this album may not be immediately accessible, it is absolutely worth exploring. (Rating:7).

Inferno Sound Diaries
I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.
