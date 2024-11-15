SINthetik Messiah – Miles, Secrets & Death (Digital Album – SINthetik Messiah)
“Bug Gigabyte” is the alias of the American artist behind the sound project SINthetik Messiah. Over the past few years, this project has released multiple works and now returns with a sci-fi, socially and politically engaged piece available both as music and an audiobook. Musically, the production is distinct, especially with its deep, FLA-inspired bass lines powered by heavy, Industrial-like D’n’B rhythms. The vocals are mixed further back, creating a cool, eerie effect. The album also features several remixes, including a final remix by none other than Assemblage 23. While this album may not be immediately accessible, it is absolutely worth exploring. (Rating:7).
- Listen to “I’m On Fire”:
- https://sinthetikmessiah.bandcamp.com/track/im-on-fire
