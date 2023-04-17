Silent Universe – Immensity (Album – Cryo Chamber)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Cinematic.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Belarus artist Pavel Mal(yshkin) is probably more renown for his Ugasanie project but is now striking back with a new work of Silent Universe. This is the first new album in six years. The title indicates what it’s all about; referring to immensity of universe.
Content: You clearly and rapidly recognize the main source of inspiration which has been transposed into explicit cosmos atmospheres. Dark humming sound waves are opening an imaginary gate to a dark cosmos. The work is switching in between floating- and anguishing passages.
+ + + : I mainly like the visual strength of the production which has been accomplished by delicate sound treatments. I like both debut cuts and “Dead Astronaut” for their darker side but there’s also worth listening to the more relaxing “A Thousand Light Years Of Emptiness”.
– – – : It took me some time and a few new listening to get into “Immensity” which is however missing an total climax.
Conclusion: This astral sonic journey is certainly pleasant although setting the world of Cinematic music alight.
Best songs: “Dead Astronaut”, “The Mission”, “Astrosphere”, “A Thousand Light Years Of Emptiness”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.facebook.com/silentuniverse.by
Label:www.cryochamberlabel.com / www.facebook.com/CryoChamber
