Silent Runners – Statues & Ornaments (Album – Cold Transmission Music)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave.
Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.
Background/Info: Hailing from Amsterdam (The Netherlands) Silent Runners are already busy for a while. They last year signed to Cold Transmission Music unleashing the “Statues & Ornaments”-album.The CD format features two bonus cuts.
Content: Silent Runners have found the right label to spread their music which is clearly inspired by the 80s Dark-Wave movement. The Cure might be mentioned as one of the biggest influences but I can also mention Joy Division for the darker part of the work. All songs are mixing guitar and synth lines. Especially the last part of the work -featuring both bonus cuts, reveal passionate vocals.
+ + + : “Statues & Ornaments” is carried by a rather traditional Dark-Wave format refined with a dark, Pop, touch. The debut songs are sweet and cool but especially the last part of the opus is worthy of examination; cool retro strings creating a feeling of sadness mixed with passion. “My Truth” is a great song to discover but I also have to mention the calmer and emotional songs like “The Great Divide” featuring delicate guitar playing. Both bonus cuts -but especially “Fools Gold”, stand for a true bonus.
– – – : I fully enjoyed this work but I’ve to admit the album sounds a bit cliché in its style.
Conclusion: This album reveals an interesting formation with potential which I encourage them to elaborate for further works.
Best songs: “The Great Divide”, “My Truth”, “Fools Gold”, “Perfect Place To Hide”, “No Manifesto”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.silentrunners.nl / https://www.facebook.com/silentrunners
Label: www.coldtransmission.com / www.facebook.com/coldtransmissionmusic
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.