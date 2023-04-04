Silent Runners – Statues & Ornaments (Album – Cold Transmission Music)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Hailing from Amsterdam (The Netherlands) Silent Runners are already busy for a while. They last year signed to Cold Transmission Music unleashing the “Statues & Ornaments”-album.The CD format features two bonus cuts.

Content: Silent Runners have found the right label to spread their music which is clearly inspired by the 80s Dark-Wave movement. The Cure might be mentioned as one of the biggest influences but I can also mention Joy Division for the darker part of the work. All songs are mixing guitar and synth lines. Especially the last part of the work -featuring both bonus cuts, reveal passionate vocals.

+ + + : “Statues & Ornaments” is carried by a rather traditional Dark-Wave format refined with a dark, Pop, touch. The debut songs are sweet and cool but especially the last part of the opus is worthy of examination; cool retro strings creating a feeling of sadness mixed with passion. “My Truth” is a great song to discover but I also have to mention the calmer and emotional songs like “The Great Divide” featuring delicate guitar playing. Both bonus cuts -but especially “Fools Gold”, stand for a true bonus.

– – – : I fully enjoyed this work but I’ve to admit the album sounds a bit cliché in its style.

Conclusion: This album reveals an interesting formation with potential which I encourage them to elaborate for further works.

Best songs: “The Great Divide”, “My Truth”, “Fools Gold”, “Perfect Place To Hide”, “No Manifesto”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.silentrunners.nl / https://www.facebook.com/silentrunners

Label: www.coldtransmission.com / www.facebook.com/coldtransmissionmusic