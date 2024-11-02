Sieben – Brand New Dark Age (Digital/CD Album – Redroom)
Matt Howden returns with ten new tracks, delivered alongside his trusted companion, Kev, the violin. Sieben remains an experience beyond easy description; it’s unmistakably Experimental, with elements of Chanson woven through socially conscious lyrics, and often has a Cinematic quality that lends a haunting, melancholic feel. Howden’s violin work is as unparalleled as ever; at times, he conjures riffs reminiscent of Led Zeppelin, and moments later, he brings an eerie, atmospheric touch. There are even highly danceable passages featured. His lyrics are delivered with a unique blend of passion and enchantment, capturing something almost otherworldly. Matt Howden isn’t just a musician; he’s a sorcerer of sound, wielding his violin with an artistry all his own. Notably, the digital edition of this album also includes live versions of all 10 tracks, offering an added dimension to the experience. (Rating:8).
Listen to “Stay The Hand”:
https://sieben.bandcamp.com/track/05-stay-the-hand
