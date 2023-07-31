Side-Line versus Facebook’s Stars scam program

In a message on our social media channels we have attacked the Facebook Stars scam program.

Facebook Stars is a ‘feature’ that allows followers to show their appreciation for you as a creator. Visitors can buy Stars and send them to a creator to appreciate a live, on-demand, photo, or text content. As it happens, Meta turned on these stars automatically on our Side-Line magazine page on Facebook.

Weird, as we didn’t give them permission to do this. It’s like they’re throwing us a surprise party we never asked for. How… thoughtful. But here’s more: in fact Side-Line doesn’t see a single penny from these so-called stars. It’s truly commendable how META has mastered the art of sneaky actions to, let’s say, ‘misplace’ people’s money.

Several social media agencies have already protested against these practices.

Let it be very clear, we have absolutely no intention of using Facebook for monetization and never will use Facebook for this. We simply don’t trust Facebook with your data and we sure as hell do NOT trust them with your money. The only valid way to help out is by supporting our charities at https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com , unlike Facebook we do not keep other people’s money.